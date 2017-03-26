WAVE 3 News returns to AT&T U-Verse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is pleased to announce that our parent company, Raycom Media has reached an agreement with AT&T U-Verse. WAVE 3 News is back on your AT&T U-Verse system now or will be shortly.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that restores our Raycom Media station’s signals on the AT&T U-Verse system.” Raycom Media President and CEO, Pat LaPlatney said. "We apologize to our viewers for this inconvenience and appreciate their patience during the impasse."

In the last 3 years, Raycom Media has successfully negotiated retransmission consent agreements with 99.5% of operators without an interruption in service.

