Indiana Trump supporter's husband faces deportation

GRANGER, IN (WAVE) - A restaurant owner in northern Indiana faces deportation, decades after he immigrated to the United States.

Roberto Beristain, owner of Eddie's Steak Shed in Granger, illegally came to the U.S. in 1998, WTHR reports. Beristain got the proper documents to work in the United States and has checked in with Immigration and Customs enforcement each year.

During his February check-in with ICE, Beristain was arrested for a 2000 incident where he and his wife, Helen, entered Canada accidentally at Niagara Falls.

Beristain was held for weeks until he posted bail and was told he had to voluntarily leave the country.

Beristain stayed; his wife Helen was pregnant at the time and he insisted on being around for his family.

Beristain also worked for his U.S. citizenship.

Now, Granger may have to leave the country for nine months until his green card is approved.

Reports state that Helen Beristain voted for President Donald Trump in part because of his immigration policies.

Beristain is being held in Wisconsin, awaiting deportation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.