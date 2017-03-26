Louisville charities prepare to send supplies to refugees in Greece

The volunteers sorted and boxed clothing and other supplies. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Supplies Over Seas partnered with Love From Louisville volunteers to box supplies for refugees in Athens, Greece.

The volunteers sorted and boxed clothing and other supplies collected for the refugees.

The event was held at SOS headquarters on Arlington Avenue.

According to SOS, thousands of bags and boxes of clothing, shoes, toys and other items have been collected from the community.

Drop off locations included Louisville Metro Fire Departments, fire houses in Anchorage, Harrods Creek, Norton Commons and St. Matthews. Also, churches, temples and other houses of worship.

