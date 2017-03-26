Derby fashion show held for charity

Live Out Loud Charity kicked off Derby Fashion week with a fashion show for a good cause. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Flynn)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Live Out Loud Charity kicked off Derby Fashion week with a fashion show for a good cause.

The group held its 1st annual Kentucky Derby Fashion Week show, with proceeds going to suicide prevention efforts.

The event featured local and national designers, as well as anti-bullying speeches The models in the show represented all sizes, heights, ages and ethnic backgrounds.

It was held at the Crowne Plaza in Louisville.

