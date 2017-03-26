Church finds permanent home in Smoketown

The church's new permanent home is 324 East Broadway in Smoketown. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the past two years, Kingdom Fellowship has been searching for a space to call home, and they've found a space in Smoketown.

While trying to find somewhere to call home, they have a temporary church on Shepherdsville Road, but a crew sets up and breaks down every Sunday.

“Normally I would get up about 5:00 or 5:30," Deacon Bobby Hicks said. "We meet down here at the lighthouse at 6:00 a.m.”

Deacon Hicks is a member of Kingdom Fellowship and says for the past two years, he and about 10 others have set up a temporary church home.

“It probably takes us a good two hours, two and half hours to get everything generally set up,” Hicks said.

Every Sunday, the group transforms this gymnasium into place of worship; setting up chairs, sound equipment and a stage.

“We spent a lot of time and a lot of effort," head trustee KC Hamler said. "But when you are patient and you have faith and you believe and you trust, God will come in and just make all things possible."

Hamler says after two years of searching for the right location to fit and grow their congregation of about 300, they finally found a location.

Their new home is at 324 East Broadway. The plan is to hold their first service on April 14, Good Friday.

“We are excited about having a permanent place," Hamler said. "There is nothing like having your own home.”

The congregation hopes their energy will attract new members to their new home.

“Hopefully, with the presence of a spiritual component, there is hopefully going to overcast or cancel out some of the negative that we see,” Hamler said.

A new place means no more early morning set ups for deacons like Bobby Hicks.

“For me it's not a problem at all, but it's a lot, it's a lot to do,” Hicks said.

