Woman critically hurt in crash with LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was critically injured in a crash involving an LMPD officer on Sunday.

A 2nd Division officer was driving on Fern Valley Road, near Jeanine Drive, around 7 a.m., a spokesperson for the department said.

A Honda Accord in the opposing lanes of Fern Valley made a left turn into the officer's path, police said.

The police cruiser hit the Honda and was forced off the road, where it also hit a metal pole. The Honda ended up in a ditch.

The LMPD officer, the man driving the Honda and his female passenger were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The two men were treated for non-life threatening injuries; the woman was in critical condition.

No one is expected to be charged in the crash.

