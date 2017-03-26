Kentucky falls to North Carolina in Elite Eight, 75-73

Emotions were running high in the locker room after the game. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News)

Emotions were running high in the locker room after the game. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News)

MEMPHIS, TN (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats season came to an end on Sunday, at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Cats leading scorer was Bam Adebayo, who had 13 points and seven rebounds on the day. 12 of his 13 points came in the second half.

>>CATS CORNER: Kentucky Sports News

The Tar Heels got out to a quick start, and led the entire first half. They led by five at halftime, 38-33.

Isaac Humphries had a career day for Kentucky. He had 12 points and five rebounds, the 12 points were his career high.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ VIDEO: Kendrick Haskins tracks the Cats in Memphis, grabs treats along the way

+ Calipari, Stoops contracts extended at UK by 2 years each

+ Survey: UK fans say Randall Cobb is best player in school history

De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk combined for 25 of Kentucky's 73 points.

The Wildcats finish the season at 32-5.

The Final Four is now set, Gonzaga, Oregon, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.