Tim Faulkner Gallery hosts Healing Sunday

Dozens of people filled the Tim Faulkner Gallery on Sunday for an event entitled, Healing Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of people filled the Tim Faulkner Gallery on Sunday for an event entitled, Healing Sunday.

The gallery used music and other forms of art to comfort those recovering from the gallery’s recent tragedy.

“What the Tim Faulkner Gallery does in this community is so much stronger than one speck of darkness,” a speaker stated at the event.

The darkness the speaker referred to was a shooting during a rap concert at the gallery on March 19th.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Art gallery shooting survivor: 'I didn't know where bullets were coming from'

+ Slain UofL student honored at former high school

+ Violence saddens Portland neighbors who've worked for change

+ Father of shooting victim: 'Hug your kids tonight'

+ UofL student killed at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery identified

Gunfire injured five people and took the life of 20-year-old University of Louisville student Savannah Walker.

“People are afraid,” UB Thomas, the event emcee, said. “We don't want them to be afraid. It's very important that we are able to keep people feeling safe to come here.”

Tytianna Wells Smith was a classmate of Savannah Walker's. She read a poem about Walker’s tragic death during the program.

“Using art we can do that to help stop these pervasive issues that continue to plague our communities,” Wells Smith said.

The event helped raise money for Walker's scholarship fund. It was started about a month ago, when her mother died of cancer. Those who knew Walker said she'd be proud of what transpired during Healing Sunday.

WATCH: Jobina Fortson's report here.

“She was just a huge supporter and encourager,” Wells Smith said. “A young woman who just was so beautiful inside and out.”

If you would like to contribute to Walker’s scholarship fund, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.