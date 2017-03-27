Vehicle crashes into liquor store, causing significant damage

The store is located at 3632 7th Street Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

By Pass Package Liquors was badly damaged when a vehicle crashed into it. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A liquor store in the Taylor Berry neighborhood was badly damaged early Monday morning when a vehicle crashed into it.

>> IMAGES: Vehicle slams into liquor store

The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. at By Pass Package Liquors, located at 7th Street Road and Berry Boulevard.

One person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

It is not known whether the driver will face charges.

