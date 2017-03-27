IMAGES: Vehicle slams into liquor store

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries after a vehicle crashed into a liquor store in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. Monday at By Pass Package Liquors, located at 7th Street Road and Berry Boulevard.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view images from the crash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.