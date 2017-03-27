UPDATE: 1 northbound lane, all southbound lanes of I-65 reopen near Bonnieville

The first crash was reported at 5:43 a.m. Monday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

BONNIEVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Interstate 65 in Hart County were blocked for a time Monday morning because of two separate accidents. All of southbound I-65 has reopened along with one northbound lane.

At least one of the crashes involved a commercial vehicle.

Kentucky State Police said the northbound crash was reported at 5:43 a.m. Monday just north of the Bonnieville exit. The southbound crash was reported a few minutes after that.

A dispatcher could not advise the number of vehicles involved in the crashes, but she said no one was injured in either accident.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said northbound vehicles were being detoured at the 71 mile marker to 31W North. There was no detour on the southbound side.

