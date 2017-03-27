UPDATE: 2 separate crashes block all northbound, 1 southbound lane of I-65 near Bonnieville

The crash was reported at 5:43 a.m. Monday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

BONNIEVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Interstate 65 in Hart County are blocked because of two separate accidents. At least one of the crashes involves a commercial vehicle.

Kentucky State Police said the northbound crash was reported at 5:43 a.m. Monday just north of the Bonnieville exit. The southbound crash was reported a few minutes after that.

A dispatcher could not advise the number of vehicles involved in the crashes, but she said no one was injured in either accident.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said northbound vehicles are being detoured at the 71 mile marker to 31W North. There is no detour on the southbound side. Traffic is moving slowly.

This story will be updated.

