Police: Driver accused of killing passenger thought he was alone in car when it crashed

The crash was reported about 4:45 a.m. Sunday at Taylor Boulevard and Oakwood Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man told police he did not know anyone was with him in his car when he crashed early Sunday morning, killing the sole passenger, according to an arrest report.

Police said Lamberto Mendoza-Valle damaged two vehicles in the crash at Taylor Boulevard and Oakwood Avenue about 4:45 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was interviewed at the hospital by officers using a translator and told them he drank more than eight beers at a friend's house, the report states. He said that as he was driving home at a high rate of speed in the fast lane, a truck cut him off, causing him to crash.

Mendoza-Valle told police he was unaware a passenger was in the car. That passenger was found dead by officers in the back seat.

Police said Mendoza-Valle was driving with a suspended non-license, and he did not have insurance.

He is charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failing to maintain insurance and operating a suspended or revoked license.

