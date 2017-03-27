8-year-old child dies after Bullitt Co. crash; 2 other children, 1 adult injured

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An eight-year-old boy died early Monday morning from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night Bullitt County.

Zoneton Fire Chief Rob Orkies said three juveniles and a man were injured in the crash, which happened about 9 p.m. Sunday on Zoneton Road near Sunshine Acres subdivision. All three children were rushed to Norton Children's Hospital, where the eight-year-old died about 3 a.m. Monday.

Orkies said the man was unconscious when emergency responders arrived at the scene, but Orkies said he understands the man will be okay.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Vehicle slams into liquor store

+ Driver in Taylor Blvd. crash charged with murder

+ Woman critically hurt in crash with LMPD officer

One of the other children suffered minor injuries. The third child suffered internal injuries and is expected to have surgery, Orkies said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.