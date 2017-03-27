Alleged drunk driver crashes into 2 police cars, causing severe damage

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is accused of crashing into two marked Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles while driving drunk early Monday morning.

According to an arrest report, officers were completing a traffic stop about 3:20 a.m. on South Watterson Trail at Davhal Drive when a car driven by McKenzie S. Laibl, 23, collided with the back of a marked police vehicle. Laibl's car continued on the roadway and collided with a second marked police unit. Both of them had their emergency equipment activated at the time, and could be seen clearly, police said.

Damage to the first vehicle was described as severe. Damage to the second vehicle was described as moderate-to-severe.

The arrest report also says Laibl nearly hit both of the officers with her car as they were walking back to their vehicles.

Police said Laibl told them she had come from the area of Bardstown Road and had consumed several alcoholic beverages earlier in the night. Her blood-alcohol level was .164, according to police.

Laibl faces several charges, including first-degree wanton endangerment against a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failing to maintain insurance.

