Fresh Start Center for Men and Families opens in Louisville

LMPD hosted a mock fatal crash at Assumption High School to show students the risks of drunk driving.More >>
LMPD hosted a mock fatal crash at Assumption High School to show students the risks of drunk driving.More >>
The Fresh Start Center for Men and Families will open to the public on Monday in Louisville.More >>
The Fresh Start Center for Men and Families will open to the public on Monday in Louisville.More >>
Louisville Metro police arrested Jeffrey Wilson, 51, of Louisville, on March 26.More >>
Louisville Metro police arrested Jeffrey Wilson, 51, of Louisville, on March 26.More >>
Both of the vehicles had their emergency equipment activated at the time of the crash and could be seen clearly, police said.More >>
Both of the vehicles had their emergency equipment activated at the time of the crash and could be seen clearly, police said.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>