Fresh Start Center for Men and Families opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new facility is opening to the public to provide a variety of services for families.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Monday for the Fresh Start Center for Men and Families.

The center will offer services to aid people with technology, fight crime and address the rise in homicides throughout the city.

The Fresh Start Center for Men and Families is located at 508 South 18th Street, Suite F4 in Louisville.

WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari is attending the ribbon cutting and will explain more about the services the center provides in our evening newscasts, beginning at 5 p.m.

