Suspect in robbery of pharmacy arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man alleged to be the person who robbed a Shively pharmacy has made his initial court appearance on the charge.\\

Louisville Metro police arrested Jeffrey Wilson, 51, of Louisville, on March 26. Police say the day before Wilson attempted to shoplift some merchandise from the CVS at 7th Street Road and Crums Lane.

When confronted by the store manager while trying to leave, Wilson showed a gun that was in his pocket and told the manager to move or he would shoot her, according to his arrest report.

An image obtained from the store surveillance cameras was identified as Wilson. He was arrested not far from the store the next afternoon.

A not guilty plea was entered by the court for Wilson during his arraignment. Bond was set at $25,000 cash. Wilson will be back in court April 6.

