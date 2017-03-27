Quick arrest made of suspect in street robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing a woman after approaching her on the street was quickly arrested thanks to information from his victim.

Just after 5 p.m., March 24, Louisville Metro police were called the 1300 block of Dixie Highway by a woman who said she was robbed by a man who asked her for a cigarette. The victim said after she gave the man a cigarette he asked what else she had on her. When she said she didn't have anything else, the victim said the suspect - identified as Butch Lee Miles, 38, of Louisville - pulled a gun from his pocket.

The victim, who had been waiting for her child's school bus to arrive, ran to her home and called police. Officers located Miles within six minutes thanks to the description given by the woman. Miles had the revolver in his jacket pocket, police said.

Miles, a convicted felon, is charged with one count of robbery, possession of a handgun by a felon and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

