2 arrested, shooter released in Scott Co. homicide

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A man and a woman are facing charges in a shooting in Scott County that left a man dead.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a home on East Johnny Johnson Road in Lexington early Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found Scott Mitchell, 45, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Lonnie Smith, 39, and Jessica Smith, 32, were arrested at the scene and charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Jessica Smith was also charged with obstruction of justice. Both are expected to face additional charges, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Weisman was identified as the gunman and the victim of a robbery that took place, a report from the sheriff states. He was questioned by deputies and released.

