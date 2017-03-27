Louisville Waste Management District sues KY over 'unconstitutional change'

The lawsuit asked for an immediate injunction against HB 246.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government Waste Management District has sued the commonwealth of Kentucky, claiming recent reforms violate the state's constitution.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Franklin Circuit Court, asked for an immediate injunction against HB 246, which was signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin last week.

HB 246 gets rid of the existing Solid Waste Management Board and allows suburban cities to split into different waste systems. According to Louisville city leaders, the bill could create up to 83 waste systems inside Jefferson County.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 arrested, shooter released in Scott Co. homicide

+ Quick arrest made of suspect in street robbery

+ IMAGES: Vehicle slams into liquor store

The bill included an "emergency clause" which allows the changes to take effect immediately.

Mayor Fischer said the reforms would undo decades of "consistent and efficient" regional policies for solid waste management in Louisville.

The Waste Management Board, in the lawsuit, notes the legislation violated the state's constitution by "targeting only Louisville for no obvious reason." The board also said the "emergency clause" had "no clear purpose."

According to the lawsuit, the legislation was purely political; passed to roll back Louisville's ban on plastic bags for yard waste.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.