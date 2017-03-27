Registration open for JCPS spring break camps

-
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS is hosting free camps for students in third, fourth and fifth grades during spring break.
The camps will combine character-building activities with reading lessons to keep students engaged while continuing their education while out of class.
“For many of the students who participate in our camps, they may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience karate, get a lesson in hip-hop or learn photography from a professional photographer," JCPS Chief Equity Officer Dr. John Marshall said. It’s important to make those experiences accessible to our students.”
The camps will be held from April 3 to April 7, and camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register a child for a camp, families may call 502-485-3631.
2017 “Literacy &” Spring Break Camp Options
Crums Lane Elementary
3212 S. Crums Lane
“Literacy & Chess”
Rangeland Elementary
1701 Rangeland Road
“Literacy & Hip-Hop”
Wheatley Elementary
1107 S. 17th Street
“Literacy & Robotics”
Engelhard Elementary
1004 S. 1st Street
“Literacy & Confidence” (Karate)
Maupin Elementary
1312 Catalpa Street
“Literacy & Photography”
