Controversial mural on UK's campus back on display

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A historic and controversial mural on the University of Kentucky's campus is back on display.

The mural at the entrance of Memorial Hall's auditorium depicts the evolution of the arts, medicine, education, engineering and science.

It was covered in 2015 when a group of students said the depiction of slaves, women, and minorities was demeaning.

In a blog post on the University of Kentucky's website, President Eli Capilouto said the original idea behind the mural was to "lift the spirits of people depressed by years of economic depression in the 1930s."

The mural is once again on display but with some added context.

Panels in front of the mural address the mural's creation, the artist's intent and the evolution of the community's response to the images.

Blank walls near the mural will also receive artwork in order to tell a complete story the University said.

"Like all conversations, our steps here are a beginning, not an end," Capilouto said. "They are not perfect, nor are they final or complete. They will stimulate more conversation; raise more questions; foster more debate."

