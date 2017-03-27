Lineup for Waterfront Wednesday 2017 concerts announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WFPK has announced its lineup for this summer's Waterfront Wednesday concert series.

The 15th annual event will kick off with Maximon, Whitehorse and Murder by Death on April 26.

Waterfront Wednesday features performances by a variety of bands and musicians on the Big Four Lawn once a month, through September.

Other performers are scheduled as follows:

May 31: The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy

June 28: Pokey LaFarge, Robyn Hitchcock, Carly Johnson

July 26: Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, The Zach Longoria Project

Aug. 30: White Reaper, James Lindsey, In Lightning (Louisville showcase)

Sept. 27: The Secret Sisters, TBA

“We’ll introduce you to some stellar new bands this season and welcome some long-time favorites," WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said. "Expect a diverse group of genres: pop, rock, Americana, hip-hop, punk and an entire showcase of up-and-coming Louisville bands.”

Free trolley service is provided from the Witherspoon Street area between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

