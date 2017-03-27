Classmates mourn 8-year-old killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many in Bullitt County are mourning the death of an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday night.

Connor Cochran died after the car he was riding in crashed in a sharp curve of Zoneton Road near Sunshine Drive around 8:30 p.m and slammed into a tree. Connor's brother and sister and the adult driver were injured.

As the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office investigates the cause of the crash, the survivors recover in Louisville hospitals.

Monday was a tough day for the second grader's young classmates.

"It's incredibly sad, it's a hard thing to lose a child in elementary school," Crossroads Elementary School Principal Julie Skeens said.

Connor Cochran's classmates shared what they loved so much about the second grader. "What a good friend he was and what a huge heart he had," Skeens explained, "He was a kid that you could ask to do anything and he would do it. He just had this huge heart for service and for others."

A teacher at the school got word of the crash. A nurse and others gave Connor CPR until emergency crews arrived.

"Our guys immediately took over from her," Zoneton Fire Chief Rob Orkies explained. "Of course, when it involves anyone young in age, it really affects what we do. There for a minute, you're taken out of it because most of our folks have kids of their own, and you have that thought for a second, it sticks with you."

As the three children and the man driving were taken to the hospital, a chaplain was called to help those first responders. Connor died overnight.

"At this point, we still have a lot of questions that need to be answered and the investigation is still ongoing," Bullitt County Sheriff PIO Mike Cook said of the crash.

Teachers visited Conner's brother, who is a first grader at Crossroads, and his little sister at the hospital.

"They took some stuffed animals and just went to check on them," Skeens said, " just to make sure everything was ok."

The two surviving children and the driver are expected to recover. Investigators have not divulged their relationship.

Investigators said they do not believe the car was going the 15 miles per hour speed limit through the curve.

Counselors were available at the school and the principal said they will continue to be there for the family if they need them.

