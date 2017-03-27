Suspicious packages found at several western KY courthouses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Suspicious packages were found taped to two Western Kentucky courthouses on Monday.

State police said the packages were a part of a bomb hoax.

Courthouses in Logan and Todd counties, which are located on the Kentucky-Tennessee line, were evacuated Monday morning.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Controversial mural on UK's campus back on display

+ Registration open for JCPS spring break camps

+ Louisville Waste Management District sues KY over 'unconstitutional change'

Two packages were found in Todd County and one in Logan County.

"It's hard to say they were just coincidental," KSP Trooper B.J. Easton said. "The timing of each, the location being adjacent to each other and the devices being similar. Probably going to be looking at them being connected, but there's always, they could not be but right now it seems awful coincidental to be separate from one another."

The packages were deemed safe by a bomb squad then removed, Kentucky State Police said.

No word on any suspects in this case.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.