Back seat passenger killed in Taylor Blvd. crash identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who died in a crash on Taylor Boulevard early Sunday morning has been identified.

Orlando Jimenez Lozano, 41, died of multiple blunt force injuries at 5:18 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Lozano was in the back seat of a Nissan Alitma driven by Lamberto Mendoza-Valle when the car crashed into a Chevy Suburban, police said.

Mendoza-Valle is charged with murder, DUI and several other offenses. He told police he didn't know anyone was in the car with him.

A Dodge Ram was also involved in the crash. Police said it was suspected in a hit-and-run crash prior to the incident with the Altima.

