Renters in Pleasure Ridge neighborhood face first round of evictions

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - For more than a decade, the city of Charlestown has tried to clean up the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood.

The neighborhood, consisting of about 350 units, was developed in 1940s as military temporary housing. It was only designed to last about ten years.

The city believes the time has come to redevelop, a plan that comes at a cost. Many will soon be evicted; some must be out by Friday.

“We've had chest pains over the whole deal," resident Tammy Wise said. "Seriously, it's been that stressful.”

Wise and Robby Howard have been together for 16 years, three of those in their section 8 Pleasant Ridge home. Earlier this month, they received an eviction notice from their landlord that they must be out by the end of the week. They've started packing but aren't sure where they are going to go.

“Right now we don't know,” Wise said.

Howard suffers from a rare form of multiple sclerosis. His days are limited.

“We just got a lot going on,” Wise said.

Charlestown City Attorney Michael Gillenwater said the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood has been a problem area for some time and is the center of nearly half of the police calls.

As part of a long term redevelopment plan, the city passed a rental property inspection ordinance last year. Landlords were given a six-month notice before units were inspected, and if they weren't brought up to code a fine was issued.

“We have some landlords up there who have been taking advantage of the people and the conditions in many of these homes," Gillenwater said. "Most of these homes are pretty deplorable."

Several landlords sold their homes because it would be too expensive to update. The city agreed if the houses were torn down, violation fines would be waived.

Gillenwater said they are working with people and have even started a program to help some purchase their own homes.

“We also prioritized the application process for folks from this neighborhood if they want to get involved in public housing,” Gillenwater said.

But, Wise and and Howard feel forgotten.

“To do this to a person when you are 50-something years old, to smack you dead in your face like you're trash, we don't want you,” Wise said.

Last week, the city received a proposal for affordable housing for senior citizens, and Gillenwater said negotiations are in the works.

