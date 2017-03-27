Unity Jam 2017 to make healthcare more accessible to Louisvillians

Unity Jam 2017 focuses on health but organizers say there will be plenty of family fun. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Music, food, and family fun are all planned for Unity Jam; but the event's main focus will be healthy living.

Unity Jam 2017 focuses on the 40211 and 40212 ZIP codes which include the Shawnee, Chickasaw, Parkland, and Portland neighborhoods.

The event is an effort by Norton Healthcare.

Health information, free screenings and demonstrations will be available.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fresh Start Center for Men and Families opens in Louisville

+ Controversial mural on UK's campus back on display

+ Mock crash shows high school students harsh reality of drunk driving

Workers who volunteered to put the event together call it a step in breaking down barriers.

"We want to sustain this. It's not one of those one-stop-shop type deals for us, just because we know this community doesn't have access to health care." Unity Jam coordinator Corenza Townsend said.

Unity Jam will be held Saturday, August 12th at the West End School on Virginia Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.