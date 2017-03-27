Bus monitor seen choking child with special needs won't go to jail

Surveillance video of Ramona Pait and Allyson Purcell's son on the bus. (Source: Allyson Purcell)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former JCPS bus monitor accused of choking a 9-year-old boy has accepted a plea deal.

Ramona Pait plead guilty to 4th degree assault/child abuse, which is a misdemeanor, on Monday.

Pait was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was probated as long as she doesn't get in any trouble over the next two years.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Mother of special needs student: An apology from JCPS would be nice

+ Mother describes son's alleged abuse by JCPS school bus monitor

+ REPORT: Bus monitor accused of choking child had abused other students

She cannot have contact with the victim or JCPS, and she was ordered to attend anger management classes.

Pait was seen on video choking the boy, who has special needs and was in a harness at the time.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.