Murder suspect from Taylor Blvd. crash has 3 prior DUI charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged in a deadly crash on Taylor Boulevard is facing his fourth DUI charge.

Lamberto Mendoza-Valle's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when he hit an SUV early Sunday morning, according to police.

A passenger in the backseat, Orlando Jimenez Lozano, died in the crash.

Mendoza-Valle was charged with driving under the influence in 2002, 2006 and 2011. He now faces the same charge in Sunday's crash, along with murder.

The law only looks at cases 10 years back, so the court sees the latest offense as his second.

“I think this example in my own community is the perfect example of, we have a person driving in our road and our community and a person is now deceased,” State Representative McKenzie Cantrell said. “I think we should do what we can to pass laws that protect victims."

Cantrell supports a proposed law that would give DUI offenders only one chance at the lenient first offense conviction.

Before 2016, judges could only consider previous convictions over the past five years when sentencing on the current charge; that time frame is now 10 years.

"By treating a DUI as the serious offense that it is, I think we are really serving our community,” Cantrell said.

Mendoza-Valle never had a license, and because of the statute on previous convictions, he has been charged with misdemeanors for his previous offenses.

"Law makers are supposed to do what they can to prevent these types of tragedies in their communities," Cantrell said. "And this policy, we hope is one way of doing that."

House Bill 261 will be voted on later this week.

