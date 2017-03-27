Attorney: Phone call proves broken inmate release process

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One attorney is fed up with what she calls a broken process after she says her clients have been held in jail longer than they should be.

This time she got the conversation with the jail clerk on tape and wants people to hear it.

"If that's not dropping the ball, I don't know what is," Louisville Attorney Shameka O'Neil, of the S. Lynn O'Neil Attorney at Law office, said.

She said a judge ordered Raeshawn Gibson's release on March 20 on a February case of receiving stolen property, no operator license and not wearing a seatbelt. But by 4 p.m. the next day when he still had not been released, O'Neil picked up the phone and called the jail.

"He was court ordered released on those yesterday so what's holding him?" She asked the clerk.

"Um, what I'm looking at here, nothing really," the clerk replied.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Corrections FOP president files 12 grievances against LMDC

+ Corrections FOP leaders raise concerns about safety inside LMDC

+ Councilman on LMDC audit: 'They should be released when they're supposed to be'

The clerk then dug a little deeper and at first blamed another traffic case from 2015 in which Gibson was also not supposed to be held. The clerk read the note indicating he be "not held on charge."

"Then why is he incarcerated?" O'Neil asked.

"That's a good question," the clerk said. "I honestly don't know."

"Our clients are spending hours in jail, days in jail, weeks in jail past the time of their release date," O'Neil told WAVE 3 News.

"Just another disturbing fact about Metro Corrections," Councilman David James said.

James recently ordered an audit into the jail's release process which he calls flawed.

"You have an upwards of 2,300 inmates that you are trying to keep track of by hand in a written log book then things like this are going to happen," James said.

"There's taxpayer money at risk here, there's individual's civil rights at risk here," James added.

A lawsuit has already been filed by others against Metro Corrections alleging the same claim.

"We've got to do a better job than what is in place now," O'Neil said.

O'Neil said this is not the first client of hers this has happened to. She ended up calling the judge that day and her client was released, but not until midnight.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.