Attorney: Phone call proves broken inmate release process

A second grader died following a crash that injured his brother and sister Sunday night.More >>
A second grader died following a crash that injured his brother and sister Sunday night.More >>
One attorney is fed up with what she calls a broken process after she says her clients have been held in jail longer than they should be.More >>
One attorney is fed up with what she calls a broken process after she says her clients have been held in jail longer than they should be.More >>
The shootings were reported in the 1600 block of King Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday, according to New Albany police.More >>
The shootings were reported in the 1600 block of King Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday, according to New Albany police.More >>
Multiple courthouses in western Kentucky were evacuated Monday after bomb scares.More >>
Multiple courthouses in western Kentucky were evacuated Monday after bomb scares.More >>
Families in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood in Charlestown are being forced to move out of their homes for redevelopment.More >>
Families in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood in Charlestown are being forced to move out of their homes for redevelopment.More >>