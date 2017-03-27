2 shot in New Albany home

A 2nd Division officer was driving on Fern Valley Road around 7 a.m. when a Honda Accord made a left turn into the officer's path, a LMPD spokesperson said.More >>
The shootings were reported in the 1600 block of King Street around 6:20 p.m. Monday, according to New Albany dispatchers.
The man charged in a deadly crash on Taylor Blvd. has three prior DUI charges.
The Fresh Start Center for Men and Families will open to the public on Monday in Louisville.
Families in the Pleasure Ridge neighborhood in Charlestown are being forced to move out of their homes for redevelopment.
