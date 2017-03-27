2 shot in New Albany home

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – New Albany police are investigating after two people were shot inside of a home.

The shootings were reported in the 1600 block of King Street around 6:20 p.m. Monday, according to New Albany dispatchers.



MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Alleged drunk driver crashes into 2 police cars, causing severe damage

+ 8-year-old child dies after Bullitt Co. crash; 2 other children, 1 adult injured

+ Police: Driver accused of killing passenger thought he was alone in car when it crashed



The condition of the victims have not been released, but they are expected to survive.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Albany police at (812) 948-NAPD.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.