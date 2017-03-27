Woman killed in crash involving LMPD officer identified

A woman died following the crash involving an LMPD officer on Sunday. (Source: Tim Edwards/Viewer photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman who died following a crash involving a Louisville Metro Police Department officer has been identified.

Bishnu Bhujel, 42, died from injuries she suffered in the crash on Fern Valley Road, near Jeanine Drive, on Sunday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll.

A 2nd Division officer was driving on Fern Valley Road around 7 a.m. when a Honda Accord made a left turn into the officer's path, a LMPD spokesperson said.

The police cruiser hit the Honda and was forced off the road, where it also hit a metal pole. The Honda ended up in a ditch.

Bhujel was a passenger in the Honda.

The LMPD officer and a man driving the Honda were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The two men were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Funeral arrangements for Bhujel are being handled by Ratterman Funeral home, located at 3800 Bardstown Road.

