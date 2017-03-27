Storm system brings hail to WAVE Country

A storm on Monday brought hail to many parts of WAVE Country. (Source: Lulu Brozka)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A storm system Monday night brought many severe thunderstorm warnings and hail reports.

In Washington County, there were reports of trees down, barn damage, and part of a metal roof blown off near Willisburg.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view images from the storms.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.