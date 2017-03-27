New restaurant moving into historic Hilltop Theater

Red Herring Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen, located at 1757 Frankfort Avenue, will open in Clifton’s Hilltop Theater at the end of April. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new addition is coming to Frankfort Avenue’s food scene.

Red Herring Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen, located at 1757 Frankfort Avenue, will open in Clifton’s Hilltop Theater at the end of April.



“We're excited about it because we're trying to do something a little different than what Louisville's seen before,” owner Brett Davis said.

Davis also owns Doc Crow’s and a number of other restaurants but this will be his first venture on Frankfort Avenue. Davis hired chef Jacob Coronado and Clay Livingston, both formerly of 8 Up, to come up with unique elevated bar food options and craft cocktails.



For years, Davis watched as the historic Hilltop Theater changed identities, even becoming a costume shop at one point.

“I thought, man it doesn’t need to be a costume shop, that’s not special enough,” Davis said.



Red Herring will be open from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. nightly. It is expected to open the third or fourth week of April.



