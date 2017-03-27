Applebee's closes 2 Louisville locations

Applebee's has closed two locations in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Applebee's has closed two locations in Louisville.

One of the restaurants that closed was located on Taylorsville Road in the Highlands and the other was located on South Dixie Highway in Valley Station.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android

Applebee's said employees were offered jobs at the eight other locations in Greater Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.