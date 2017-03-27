Overflowing trash causes issues at Louisville park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An old mattress, overflowing dumpster and a rotting animal carcass were just a few of the eyesores Monday at a Louisville park.



Neighbors reported the overflowing garbage at Fern Creek Park to Metro Parks last week, but the agency said the maintenance of the dumpster falls on the little league baseball team that practices in the park.

Fern Creek resident Joseph Parrish said, “There's broken glass bottles, you know those were probably just put here this week, you have all this other trash, so people have seen it and not done anything about it, not just people who work here but people who just come here.”



Metro Parks plans to work with the team and the local councilman to resolve the issue.



