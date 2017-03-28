Deadly shooting outside convenience store

The shooting happened at 26th and Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A deadly shooting outside a convenience store has police searching for a killer.

Police were called to Dino's Food Mart at 26th and Broadway about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found a man who had been shot lying in the parking lot. He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.

Investigators are hopeful surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

The victim's name has not been released.

