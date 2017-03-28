March 23, 2017

Soothe the Soul
Robley Rex VA Medical Center (VAMC) and Athena's Sisters joined forces to host Eric Genuis presents Soothe the Soul held on Friday, March 24, 2017, at the Clifton Center. The concert is intended to raise awareness and support for the VA's Final Mission, Homeless Veterans in Transition and Operation Legacy for Veteran Women.
Eric Genuis is an internationally acclaimed composer and virtuoso pianist who travels the world touring with first-class soloists and orchestras, bringing hope and healing to the human soul. To learn more about Eric Genuis, visit www.ericgenuis.com.
