March 24, 2017

Let's Dance Louisville
Saturday, June 17, 6pm
$125
Louisville Marriott Downtown
One vote is $1.00 and can be made on the Let's Dance Louisville website, www.letsdancelouisville.org
Benefits The Feed My Neighbor program of the Sandefur Dining Room
Bardstown Bourbon Sampler
Gutherie Opportunity Center, 900 Nutter Drive, Bardstown
Kentucky Bourbon, Hors d'oeuvres, Master Distillers, Brand Ambassadors, silent auction
Vote for People's Choice Bourbon Drink
Bourbon Experts to choose the Official Drink of the 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Festival
$60; VIP, $75
KyBourbonFestival.com
The 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Festival is September 11-17
