March 24, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

March 24, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

Let's Dance Louisville

Saturday, June 17, 6pm
$125
Louisville Marriott Downtown
One vote is $1.00 and can be made on the Let's Dance Louisville website, www.letsdancelouisville.org
Benefits The Feed My Neighbor program of the Sandefur Dining Room

Bardstown Bourbon Sampler

Gutherie Opportunity Center, 900 Nutter Drive, Bardstown
Kentucky Bourbon, Hors d'oeuvres, Master Distillers, Brand Ambassadors, silent auction 
Vote for People's Choice Bourbon Drink
Bourbon Experts to choose the Official Drink of the 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Festival
$60; VIP, $75
KyBourbonFestival.com
The 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Festival is September 11-17

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly