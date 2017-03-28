March 24, 2017

Let's Dance Louisville

Saturday, June 17, 6pm

$125

Louisville Marriott Downtown

One vote is $1.00 and can be made on the Let's Dance Louisville website, www.letsdancelouisville.org

Benefits The Feed My Neighbor program of the Sandefur Dining Room

Bardstown Bourbon Sampler

Gutherie Opportunity Center, 900 Nutter Drive, Bardstown

Kentucky Bourbon, Hors d'oeuvres, Master Distillers, Brand Ambassadors, silent auction

Vote for People's Choice Bourbon Drink

Bourbon Experts to choose the Official Drink of the 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Festival

$60; VIP, $75

KyBourbonFestival.com

The 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Festival is September 11-17

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.