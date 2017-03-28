March 27, 2017

Kentucky's Darkest Day

In less than six months, the day will finally arrive when the skies turn dark over Kentucky. A rare total solar eclipse will take place on August 21st as the moon will pass in front of the sun, casting a shadow onto Earth. Hopkinsville, KY will be the point of Greatest Eclipse that will experience a duration of totality for more than two and a half minutes. It will be the only spot on Earth for the most amount of the sun to temporarily "disappear."

MLK 50th anniversary celebration

The University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law

50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit

Free, public celebration

Thursday, noon - 1:30pm, Room 275

Speaker panel including Stephen Porter, Dr. Ricky Jones, Cedric Powell

(502) 852-6083

louisville.edu/law

MLK 50th anniversary celebration

Tuesday, April 4

Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research

MLK's anti-war speech reading, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Open house will follow from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

(502) 852-6083

louisville.edu/law

