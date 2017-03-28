March 27, 2017

Kentucky's Darkest Day
In less than six months, the day will finally arrive when the skies turn dark over Kentucky. A rare total solar eclipse will take place on August 21st as the moon will pass in front of the sun, casting a shadow onto Earth. Hopkinsville, KY will be the point of Greatest Eclipse that will experience a duration of totality for more than two and a half minutes. It will be the only spot on Earth for the most amount of the sun to temporarily "disappear."
MLK 50th anniversary celebration
The University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law
50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit
Free, public celebration
Thursday, noon - 1:30pm, Room 275
Speaker panel including Stephen Porter, Dr. Ricky Jones, Cedric Powell
(502) 852-6083
louisville.edu/law
MLK 50th anniversary celebration
Tuesday, April 4
Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research
MLK's anti-war speech reading, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Open house will follow from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
(502) 852-6083
louisville.edu/law
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.