Robbery suspect charged with murdering accomplice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The victim of a weekend homicide was a robbery suspect who was shot and killed by an accomplice, police said.

Melvin Raymond Chandler Simpson, 27, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with murder in the death of Treshawn Glass.

According to Simpson's arrest report, he, Glass and a third person were robbing a man Saturday night in the 200 block of West Oak Street when a physical altercation occurred. Police said it escalated and Glass was shot and killed.

Simpson is also charged with first-degree robbery, terroristic threatening and violating and EPO. Bond is set at $500,000.

