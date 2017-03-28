Florida coach sorry after shoving Auburn player after game

In this May 31, 2015, file photo, Florida's head coach Tim Walton gestures to one of his players in the fourth inning during an NCAA Women's College World Series game against Auburn in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida softball coach Tim Walton apologized Tuesday for a shoving match with Auburn shortstop Haley Fagan during postgame handshakes.

After the Tigers beat Florida 1-0 on Monday night, Fagan didn't shake Walton's hand. The coach lightly shoved her in the shoulder with his right hand. Fagan pushed Walton in the back, and the two exchanged words.

A scrum broke out around them, and a yelling Fagan and the coach were separated.

"I apologize to Haley. I just wanted to congratulate Auburn on the win - it was a good series," Walton posted on the Gators' softball Twitter account.

"My intent was to give a high-five to each opposing player as we do after every game. Apparently, her hand wasn't up as I said 'good game' and I touched her shoulder. I should have paid closer attention and did not intend to upset her.

"I regret that this has taken attention away from the effort and sportsmanship both teams displayed all weekend."

There's history between the coach and Fagan's sisters.

Kasey and Sami Fagan both played for Walton at Florida but were dismissed from the team in 2012. Kasey is now a graduate assistant with the Auburn softball team.

