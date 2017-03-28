Forecastle Festival daily lineups released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Single-day tickets go on sale this week for the Forecastle Festival, Louisville's biggest yearly music event.

Forecastle honchos on Tuesday released the daily lineups for the three-day event from July 14-16. Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday at 10 a.m. at ForecastleFest.com, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.

Forecastle is in its 15th year and has become one of the region's go-to summer festivals. Once again, it will take place at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville.

Details on late-night shows and other Forecastle events will be announced in the coming weeks.

The daily lineups are listed below:

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Odesza

Cage the Elephant

Run the Jewels

GRiZ

Capital Cities

NEEDTOBREATHE

Teddy Abrams & Friends

Real Estate

Waka Flocka Flame

Twin Limb

LANY

Giraffage

John Moreland

Chicano Batman

Mondo Cozmo

The Shelters

Quiet Hollers

Jaye Jayle

SATURDAY, JULY 15

LCD Soundsystem

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Phantogram

Vince Staples

Cashmere Cat

Judah & the Lion

K.Flay

Classixx

Joseph

JD McPherson

Lucy Dacus

Beach Slang

Kaiydo

Mandolin Orange

Jack Harlow

Ages and Ages

Farro

Jeffrey James

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Weezer

PJ Harvey

Spoon

X Ambassadors

Tycho

Conor Oberst

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

STRFKR

Foxygen

What So Not

Whitney

Rayland Baxter

Ekali

Coin

Adia Victoria

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Big Thief

Pell

Oyster Kids

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

