SCHEDULE: Forecastle Festival daily lineups

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The daily lineups are set for this year's 15th annual Forecastle Festival.

The three-day event begins Friday and runs through Sunday at Waterfront Park.

Tickets are available at ForecastleFest.com, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.

The daily lineups are listed below:

FRIDAY, JULY 14
Odesza
Cage the Elephant
Run the Jewels
GRiZ
Capital Cities
NEEDTOBREATHE
Teddy Abrams & Friends
Real Estate
Waka Flocka Flame
Twin Limb
LANY
Giraffage
John Moreland
Chicano Batman
Mondo Cozmo
The Shelters
Quiet Hollers
Jaye Jayle

SATURDAY, JULY 15
LCD Soundsystem
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Phantogram
Vince Staples
Cashmere Cat
Judah & the Lion
K.Flay
Classixx
Joseph
JD McPherson
Lucy Dacus
Beach Slang
Kaiydo
Mandolin Orange
Jack Harlow
Ages and Ages
Farro
Jeffrey James

SUNDAY, JULY 16
Weezer
PJ Harvey
Spoon
X Ambassadors
Tycho
Conor Oberst
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
STRFKR
Foxygen
What So Not
Whitney
Rayland Baxter
Ekali
Coin
Adia Victoria
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Big Thief
Pell
Oyster Kids

