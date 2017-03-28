SCHEDULE: Forecastle Festival daily lineups

This year's festival will be held July 14 to 16 at Waterfront Park. (Source: Forecastle Festival)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The daily lineups are set for this year's 15th annual Forecastle Festival.

The three-day event begins Friday and runs through Sunday at Waterfront Park.

Tickets are available at ForecastleFest.com, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.

The daily lineups are listed below:

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Odesza

Cage the Elephant

Run the Jewels

GRiZ

Capital Cities

NEEDTOBREATHE

Teddy Abrams & Friends

Real Estate

Waka Flocka Flame

Twin Limb

LANY

Giraffage

John Moreland

Chicano Batman

Mondo Cozmo

The Shelters

Quiet Hollers

Jaye Jayle

SATURDAY, JULY 15

LCD Soundsystem

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Phantogram

Vince Staples

Cashmere Cat

Judah & the Lion

K.Flay

Classixx

Joseph

JD McPherson

Lucy Dacus

Beach Slang

Kaiydo

Mandolin Orange

Jack Harlow

Ages and Ages

Farro

Jeffrey James

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Weezer

PJ Harvey

Spoon

X Ambassadors

Tycho

Conor Oberst

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

STRFKR

Foxygen

What So Not

Whitney

Rayland Baxter

Ekali

Coin

Adia Victoria

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Big Thief

Pell

Oyster Kids

