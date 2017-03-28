Alleged baby snatching attempt outside St. Matthews store didn't happen, police say

St. Matthews Police said there was no attempted baby snatching outside Babies 'R' Us. (Source: Danny Cain on Flickr.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. Matthews Police Department is refuting a social media post that's making the rounds, claiming a man tried to snatch a baby outside a popular store.

The Facebook post that's being shared alleges a woman "had an eerie feeling of being watched" by a man while at the Trader Joe's on Shelbyville Road. Supposedly, the woman and her baby left Trader Joe's and went nearby to Babies 'R' Us. According to the post, that's where the same man showed up in "literally an instant" and tried to take the baby out of its car seat. The post says the child's mother was punched in the stomach when she pushed the man away.

"Praise the Lord, he wasn't able to take her child because of the latch system" on the car seat, the post reads.

St. Matthews Police Det. Dennis McDonald said the department is aware of the post, but he said there is no reason to believe the incident actually occurred. It was not reported to the St. Matthews Police Department.

Police are trying to locate the person who created the post, McDonald said.

He added that the area where the attack is said to have happened is heavily surveilled.

