St. Matthews Police release suspect information in attempted baby snatching

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. Matthews Police Department is further investigating a claim that someone tried to snatch a woman's baby outside a popular store.

The Facebook post that's being shared alleges a woman "had an eerie feeling of being watched" by a man while at the Trader Joe's on Shelbyville Road. Supposedly, the woman and her baby left Trader Joe's and went nearby to Babies 'R' Us. According to the post, that's where the same man showed up in "literally an instant" and tried to take the baby out of its car seat. The post says the child's mother was punched in the stomach when she pushed the man away.

"Praise the Lord, he wasn't able to take her child because of the latch system" on the car seat, the post reads.

St. Matthews Police Det. Dennis McDonald said in a press release on Wednesday that a victim has come forward, but wants to remain anonymous.

The victim is from outside of the Louisville area. She told officers at the St. Matthews Police Department that she was getting into her vehicle in the parking lot of Babies R Us, located in the 4600 block of Shelbyville Road, when a man attempted to remove her child from the child’s car seat. The victim stated that when she attempted to stop the man, he shoved her and fled from the scene. The victim did not immediately contact police.

The suspect is described as being a white male, six feet tall, 30 to 40 years of age and unshaven. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black baseball cap with a red "L" on it.

As of Wednesday, the St. Matthews Police Department has not received nay other complaints of witness information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Matthews Police Department at 502-893-9000.

