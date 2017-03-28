UPDATE: Attempted baby snatching in St. Matthews may have happened after all

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. Matthews Police Department is further investigating a claim that someone tried to snatch a woman's baby outside a popular store.

Early Tuesday, the department refuted the claim from a social media post that's making the rounds.

The Facebook post that's being shared alleges a woman "had an eerie feeling of being watched" by a man while at the Trader Joe's on Shelbyville Road. Supposedly, the woman and her baby left Trader Joe's and went nearby to Babies 'R' Us. According to the post, that's where the same man showed up in "literally an instant" and tried to take the baby out of its car seat. The post says the child's mother was punched in the stomach when she pushed the man away.

"Praise the Lord, he wasn't able to take her child because of the latch system" on the car seat, the post reads.

St. Matthews Police Det. Dennis McDonald said the department was aware of the post, but he said there was no reason to believe the incident actually occurred. It was not reported to the St. Matthews Police Department.

Later in the day on Tuesday, police obtained new information that changed their stance on the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 893-9000 or the anonymous tip line, 502-498-CLUE (2583).

