Gas line rupture forces school evacuation

Indiana DNR has urged residents near the refuge to secure garbage cans, remove bird feeders and other food sources to keep the bear leery of humans.More >>
According to WAVE 3 News' news-gathering partners at the News and Tribune, two people were arrested and one was admitted to a hospital for a possible overdose after Sellersburg police officers responded to shots fired at the Quality Inn & Suites Saturday.More >>
The man who was shot and killed at Dino's Food Mart on West Broadway early Tuesday morning has been identified.More >>
Students could be seen standing along a sidewalk near Breckinridge/Franklin Elementary School at 1351 Payne Street when Air 3 flew over the scene.More >>
The St. Matthews Police Department is refuting a social media post that's making the rounds, claiming a man tried to kidnap a baby outside a popular store.More >>
