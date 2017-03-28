Gas line rupture forces school evacuation

Students could be seen standing along a sidewalk. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A gas line rupture near a school in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood shut down Payne Street and forced the school's evacuation.

Students could be seen standing along a sidewalk near Breckinridge/Franklin Elementary School at 1351 Payne Street when Air 3 flew over the scene. JCPS spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin said all students are safe and accounted for. She added that the school was just given air quality clearance from the fire department, and students are returning to the building.

Brislin said the gas line was ruptured by an LG&E contractor.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident was reported at 10:25 a.m.

