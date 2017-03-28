Man killed outside Dino's Food Mart identified

The shooting happened at 26th and Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was shot and killed at Dino's Food Mart on West Broadway early Tuesday morning has been identified.

Lee Andrew McGee, 26, died in the emergency room at University Hospital at 1:44 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Police found McGee in the store's parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in McGee's death. Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD (5673).

